Selvaperunthagai criticises lack of Muslim representation in Modi’s Cabinet

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday pointed out that the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, does not have Muslim representation. “Neither the BJP nor the other constituents of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have given priority to representation from the Muslim community. This is a big threat to secularism,” he said in a statement.

He charged that the NDA regime had started functioning against the principle of secularism enshrined in the Constitution.

According to him, the Congress and the other parties in the INDIA bloc have the responsibility to protect the minorities. The INDIA bloc, though it could not form the government, “has defeated autocracy and fascism”. The DMK-led alliance in Tamil Nadu scored a massive victory in the Lok Sabha election. “Against this backdrop, let us plan our future political moves and march ahead,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.

