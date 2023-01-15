Selvaperunthagai criticises Edappadi K. Palaniswami for supporting ‘One Nation, One Election’ scheme

January 15, 2023 12:23 am | Updated 12:23 am IST - CHENNAI

As news trickled in that the AIADMK leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami had expressed his support for the ‘One Nation, One Election’ scheme, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee’s legislative party leader and Sriperumbudur MLA K. Selvaperunthagai criticised him for changing his stance, having opposed it when he was the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu in June 2018.

In a statement, Mr. Selaperunthagai recalled that the AIADMK had opposed the proposed policy and sent it in writing to the Law Commission of India on June 29, 2018, arguing that the Tamil Nadu State Assembly had been chosen till 2021 and that the party was opposing the scheme because, if implemented, it would reduce the five-year term for which it had been elected.

“In a meeting organised by the Law Commission of India on July 2018, the representatives of the AIADMK opposed the scheme. At the same time, the All India Congress Committee also opposed it. The present Chief Minister, M.K. Stalin, who was the Opposition leader at the time, said the policy was against the Constitution. DMK MP Tiruchi Siva said there was no chance that the policy could be implemented in India. All secular parties opposed this policy. But, today, the AIADMK’s co-coordinator Edappadi K. Palaniswami has supported the policy. How is this fair?” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said. With this, Mr. Palaniswami had proved that he was an opportunistic politician, he added.

“How can he take one stance when he is in power and flip-flop when in Opposition? People will reject the AIADMK leaders, who are desperate to come back to power. The Constitution states that the elected government will be in power for five years. People will reject those who want to go against the Constitution,” he said.

Confirming that Mr. Palaniswami had sent the response to the Law Commission on the subject of “One Nation, One Election”, the party’s organisation secretary D. Jayakumar, however, refused to divulge the contents of the letter to the panel. Yet, he dropped hints that his party was for the concept, by saying that it was the only the DMK that would get “disturbed terribly” over the move.

The reports of the AIADMK’s support for the idea may not be surprising as Mr. Palaniswami, since February 2022, said the Assembly election in the State could be held along with the Lok Sabha polls in 2024. Besides, in July 2018, during consultations with the Law Commission, the AIADMK was one of the parties that expressed qualified support for the idea.