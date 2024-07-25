GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Selvaperunthagai counters Annamalai’s claim that State got more funds during BJP regime

Published - July 25, 2024 09:23 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau
Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Thursday countered BJP president K. Annamalai’s remark that Tamil Nadu got more schemes under the 10 years of the BJP regime at the Centre, when compared to the Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government.

In a statement, he strongly condemned and refuted Mr. Annamalai’s claims.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai went on to list the slew of projects which the State got under the UPA regime including new vehicle testing facility in Oragadam, Central Institute of Classical Tamil, National Institute of Siddha and road and infrastructure projects.

Funds were also granted for upgradating Madurai and Tiruchi airports, he added.

Mr Annamalai was engaging in petty politics to get media attention and people would not accept it, Mr. Selvaperunthagai added. 

