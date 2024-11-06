Selvaperunthagai calls for tax exemption for Sivakarthikeyan-starrer ‘Amaran’

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K. Selvaperunthagai on Tuesday (November 5, 2024) urged the State government to provide tax exemption for actor Sivakarthikeyan’s recent film, Amaran, which is based on the life of Major Mukund Varadarajan, who was killed in action in Shopian in Kashmir in 2014.

Senior leaders of the TNCC watched Amaran alongside the film’s director, Rajkumar Periyasamy, actor Sivakarthikeyan, and other members of the cast and crew. In a statement, Mr. Selvaperunthagai also urged the State government to ensure that the film was screened in all the schools in Tamil Nadu so that students could inculcate patriotism.

“The film makes us realise the sacrifices made by the army men in their fight against terrorism. It has been well-made. We can shower actor Kamal Haasan (who is the producer of the film) with praise. This film needs to be watched by the younger generation,” he said.

Mr. Selvaperunthagai said that the film portrays the complex situations faced by the armed forces and the difficulties endured by the people of Kashmir. “It is not easy to make films like Amaran. The makers have been brave in making this film. This will be actor Sivakarthikeyan’s once-in-a-lifetime role; his acting will be spoken about and appreciated,” Mr. Selvaperunthagai said.