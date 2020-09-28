Selvam too moves HC against breach of privilege proceedings

He was part of 21 DMK MLAs who displayed gutkha sachets in House

Member of the Legislative Assembly Ku.Ka. Selvam has also moved the Madras High Court challenging a fresh show-cause notice issued to him by the Committee of Privileges on September 7 this year for having displayed gutkha (chewing tobacco) sachets in the House on July 19, 2017.

His writ petition has been listed for admission before Justice K. Ravichandrabaabu on Monday. The judge had on September 18 recused himself from hearing similar writ petitions filed by 18 DMK MLAs including its president and Leader of the Opposition M.K. Stalin.

After the recusal, the 18 writ petitions were listed before Justice Pushpa Sathyanarayana and she, on September 24, stayed all further proceedings pursuant to the issuance of the notices to the petitioners for alleged breach of the privileges of the House.

Mr. Selvam was one among the 21 DMK MLAs who had displayed the gutkha sachets in the Assembly to highlight its availability in bunk shops despite the State government having banned the manufacture, transportation, storage, distribution and sale of the substance.

However, he rebelled against the party recently and got dismissed from its primary membership on August 13. Hence, he was not included in the batch of cases filed by the 18 DMK MLAs and was left to fight the case on his own. Two others were excluded as they had died.