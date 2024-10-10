Selvam, former editor of Murasoli, passes away

Selvam, the former editor of Tamil daily Murasoli, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) official mouthpiece, has passed away at the age of 85.

A nephew of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, Selvam was married to his daughter Selvi. He is the younger brother of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

CM Stalin condoled his death, saying he was a guide to him since childhood.

In 1992, Selvam was arrested and forced to stand in the interrogation box when Sedapatti Muthaiah was the Speaker.

He actively worked for Murasoli, and even on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night, he had written a column for the publication. “He called me from Bangalore, discussed about the column, and cleared the cartoon,” said a journalist working with Murasoli.

Selvam used to write under the pen name Silandhi (spider).

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Mourning his demise, the DMK has announced that the party’s flag will be flown at half-mast for three days.

