Selvam, former editor of ‘Murasoli’, passes away

A nephew of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Selvam was married to his daughter Selvi

Updated - October 10, 2024 12:22 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

Selvam, the former editor of Tamil daily Murasoli, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam’s (DMK) official mouthpiece, has passed away at the age of 85.

A nephew of late DMK leader M. Karunanidhi, Mr. Selvam was married to his daughter Selvi. He is the younger brother of former Union Minister Murasoli Maran and the brother-in-law of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin.

In 1992, Mr. Selvam was arrested and forced to stand in the interrogation box when Sedapatti Muthaiah was Speaker.

He actively worked for Murasoli, and even on Wednesday (October 9, 2024) night, he had written a column for the publication. “He called me from Bangalore, discussed about the column, and cleared the cartoon,” said a journalist working with Murasoli.

Mr. Selvam used to write under the pen name Silandhi (spider).

He is survived by his wife and daughter.

Published - October 10, 2024 12:07 pm IST

