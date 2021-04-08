Selvakumar appointed TANUVAS Vice-Chancellor

He will have a tenure of three years

Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed K.N. Selvakumar as the Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Mr. Selvakumar, the seniormost serving professor of the university, will have a tenure of three years. He has a teaching experience of around 32 years and is currently Dean of the Madras Veterinary College.

A Raj Bhavan release said Dr. Selvakumar was been a member of the technical monitoring committee of the Animal Husbandry Department and had 84 journal publications and authored three books.

He has executed three international and 11 national research projects worth ₹4.7 crore.

He has held various administrative positions at the university — as Director of Distance Education; Controller of Examinations; Dean of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu, and professor and head in TANUVAS.

He has facilitated the university to establish research collaboration with the International Food Policy Research Institute and the M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation.

The release said he had played a key role in the development of the Technology Achievement Index in the Indian livestock sector and milk price policy modelling technique for the State government.