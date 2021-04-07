Selvakumar appointed TANUVAS VC

Governor and Chancellor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday appointed K.N. Selvakumar as the new Vice-Chancellor of the Tamil Nadu Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (TANUVAS).

Mr. Selvakumar, the senior most serving professor of the University, will hold the post for three years. He has a teaching experience of around 32 years and is currently serving as dean of the Madras Veterinary College.

A Raj Bhavan release said Mr. Selvakumar has been a member of the technical monitoring committee of the Animal Husbandry Department and has 84 journal publications and authored three books. He has executed three international and 11 national level research projects worth ₹ 4.7 crore.

He has held various administrative positions at the University – as Director of Distance Education; Controller of Examinations; Dean of Veterinary College and Research Institute, Orathanadu and Professor and head in TANUVAS.

He has facilitated the University to establish research collaboration with International Food Policy Research Institute and M.S. Swaminathan Research Foundation.

The release said he had played a key role in development of Technology Achievement Index in the Indian livestock sector and milk price policy modelling technique for the State government.