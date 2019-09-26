‘Selfie of Success’ based on real life examples

At a time when it is challenging to keep people engaged in a video, it is even more tough to get them to read a book, Principal Secretary B. Chandra Mohan said here on Wednesday.

While speaking at the book reading session of ‘Selfie of Success’ authored by IAS officer of Telangana cadre Burra Venkatesham, he said, “If a video isn’t interesting in the first 15 seconds, then no one will watch it beyond that. In times like these, it is hard to find a book like this one. It is a great read and I finished it in one go,” he added.

Great read

There are several real life examples which have been cited in the book that makes it a great read, he added.

He noted how the author talks about life is not about success alone but to find happiness in what you do; while life is the journey, happiness is the destination.

Mr. Venkatesham said, the proceeds of this book will go beyond physically challenged and senior citizens.