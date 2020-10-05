Self-introspection needed to improve financial status, HC tells TNSTC

‘A pathetic situation continues in transport corporation for several years’

MADURAI

Surprised over the fact that a retired Managing Director of Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (Madurai Region) had to move the High Court for the settlement of pending surrender leave salary, the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court observed that the government and the transport corporation had to introspect with respect to improving the financial situation of the corporation.

Justice R. Suresh Kumar observed that there was a need for self-introspection as the High Court on almost every day witnessed such petitions being filed, and despite the fact that several orders had been passed by the court in this regard, the situation remained unchanged.

The court was hearing the petition filed by S.V. Subbiah, who sought a direction to the TNSTC to settle the dues in the salary pending from 2009 to 2013 and also the Social Security Scheme benefits along with interest at the rate of 18%. He had retired from service in 2015.

The court said today a former MD had made a request to the present MD for his service benefits. Tomorrow, the MD, who was to decide on the request now, might have to face the same plight. This pathetic situation had continued in the transport corporation for several years.

A large number of retired employees had come to the streets to hold agitation, and it was only at that juncture, the government and the transport corporation would come forward to give solace as an interim measure to subside the agitating mood of the employees. Then, they would conveniently forget the situation.

Self-introspection was required to try to improve the financial status of the corporation so that the pathetic situation did not continue. A policy decision could be taken by the State government in this regard so that the employees were not driven to the court for relief.

After the State submitted that the surrender leave salary and the Social Security Scheme benefits of the former MD would be calculated and disbursed within three months, the court disposed of the petition.