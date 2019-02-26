Self-immolation bid by woman thwarted at Collectorate

The Collectorate, which witnessed gruesome self-immolation of a usury victim and his family members 16 months ago, was about to witness a similar incident on Monday when a woman attempted to immolate herself.

After usury victim Eskkimuthu of Kasidharmam near Tenkasi immolated himself and his family members on the Collectorate premises in October 2017 while the Collector was receiving petitions from the public at the weekly grievance day meeting, security was beefed up on the Collecotrate premises. To ensure regularised entry of public into the Collectorate with inflammable materials, some of the entry points were closed permanently.

Moreover, the petitioners are frisked thoroughly before they enter the Collectorate through the main entrance to submit petitions to the Collector on Mondays. Still, citing official apathy, self-immolation bids are made by aggrieved petitioners near the main entrance.

On Monday, A. Rajammal, 65, of Tenkasi, who managed to bring kerosene till the District Development Council Hall, splashed it all over her body. But before she lighted the matchstick, those standing nearby thwarted the attempt and alerted the police.

During enquiry, the woman told the police that she had given money to a few people in Tenkasi for buying a house. “When they failed to keep the promise, I asked them to return my money. But they not only refused but also threatened me. I filed a complaint with Tenkasi police but they did not take any action. I also gave petitions to the Superintendent of Police three times and twice to the Collector. But they also did not take action. Hence, I decided to kill myself. Though public thwarted my attempt today, I’ll kill myself soon if the police do not take action against those who cheated me,” Mrs. Rajammal said. The police took the woman to Palayamkottai police station for enquiry and released her later.

Those in distress or having suicidal tendencies could seek help and counselling by calling the State’s health helpline, ‘104,’ or Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044 24640050.