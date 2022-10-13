Self-immolation at Madras HC campus | AIADMK, PMK seek government action on issuing community certificates

AIADMK leader Jayakumar demands ₹25 lakh solatium to the bereaved family

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
October 13, 2022 13:05 IST

AIADMK leader D. Jayakumar. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

Strongly condemning the self-immolation of a man in the Madras High Court campus in Chennai over the non-issuance of community certificate, AIADMK leader and former Minister D. Jayakumar on October 13, 2022 demanded the Tamil Nadu government to grant a solatium of ₹25 lakh to the bereaved family.

In a statement, he demanded that the State government and its officers should take responsibility for the death of the man, who ended his life, apparently frustrated over the non-issuance of Scheduled Tribe community certificate to his son. The former Minister also further demanded the CM for a government job to one of the family members of the deceased.

Mr. Jayakumar also contended that action should be taken against officers responsible for the incident by registering cases against the erring officials.

In a series of social media posts, the PMK founder S. Ramadoss sought government action over the case of self-immolation. This was the second such case over non-issuance of community certificate within 100 days, he pointed out and further cited rules which said in case of ST certificates, they need to be issued within one month of applying.

Stating that no lives should be lost over non-issuance of community certificates, Mr. Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to ease the mechanism to issue community certificates.

(Assistance for overcoming suicidal thoughts is available on the State's health helpline 104 and Sneha’s suicide prevention helpline 044-24640050).

