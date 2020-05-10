Tamil Nadu

Self help groups in Tiruvannamalai given ₹3.15 crore as part of lockdown relief

There are 420 self help groups in the district and around 6,300 members will benefit from the scheme.

Members of self help groups in the Tiruvannamalai received financial assistance to the tune of ₹3.15 crore to manage their livelihood which has been affected by the COVID-19 lockdown. Each member was given ₹5,000. There were 420 self help groups in the district and around 6,300 members would benefit from the scheme.

The SHGs were attached to the National Urban Livelihood Mission and the Tamil Nadu State Rural Livelihood Mission. They were operated by Mahalir Thitttam, a State-run special purpose scheme, an official from the Information and Public Relations Department said.

