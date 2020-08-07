Self-financing colleges appeal to Anna varsity for waiver of semester exam fee

The consortium of self-financing professional and arts and science colleges in Tamil Nadu has written to the Vice Chancellor of Anna University to waive the examination fee for the current semester for the students from first year to the pre-final year students.
Consortium president R.S. Munirathinam has said the university had fixed March 23 as the last date for students to pay the fees. But the government had announced the lockdown due to COVID-19 on March 17. Also, a majority of the students pay the fees only in the last few days.
The consortium pointed out that the exam fees was used for various exam-related activities such as question paper preparation, stationery for answer scripts, payment for invigilators and transport of the scripts for evaluation to various zones besides preparation of mark sheets and results declaration.
But with the government deciding not to conduct exams for all classes except the final year students, the university would have to spend only for sending out mark statements, the expense of which the university can meet from its funds, Mr. Munirathinam said.
