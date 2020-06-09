Self-declaration form on contact history must before testing at city labs

With the number of cases recorded in Chennai increasing every day, contact tracing becomes a massive task, requiring the deployment of a large posse of personnel on the field. In order to ensure that the exercise is conducted meticulously, the Greater Chennai Corporation has written to all approved labs in the city, asking them to get a self-declaration from those coming in to get tested, with details about their family and contacts.

The sanitary inspectors and volunteers are the primary people on this mission, and since they are also in charge of bringing people to the screening centres/COVID care centres and COVID health centres, they are naturally finding the task of contact tracing on the same day very difficult. The person who comes in for testing is required to fill the form before the test. If he or she turns out to be positive, the details of their contacts may be immediately shared by the labs with the GCC, which may, in turn, start the process of isolating contacts and testing them for COVID-19.

The form requires the person being tested to give complete details of his family members, including age, gender and relationship, along with a contact phone number for each member of the family. Further, besides asking for the contact address of the place of employment, the form also seeks details (with the date of meeting) of any person with whom the individual had come into direct physical contact – defined as shaking hands, hugging and sharing a bed. Details are sought regarding any person with whom the individual had face-to-face contact at less than two metres’ distance, and for over 15 minutes; and any person who had been with the individual in a closed environment, including a workplace, a meeting room or a household, for 15 minutes. The person being tested should also provide information about anyone who had travelled in close proximity to him/her in the same car, bus and plane (seated within two seats), and had travelled in the same train compartment. Such persons are termed high-risk contacts.

Laboratories have been told that obtaining the self-declaration form of contacts from the persons getting tested is mandatory, and without it, the labs will not be allowed to carry out further COVID-19 testing.