Self-critical High Court judge raises the bar

In an unusual move, Justice G.R. Swaminathan, a sitting judge of the Madras High Court has presented a self-appraisal card to the Bar on completion of two years of judicial service. The performance card highlights his achievements, admits his follies and seeks the cooperation of lawyers in rendering better service to litigants.

Stating that he believes in judicial accountability, the judge said he had disposed of 18,944 main cases individually and 2,534 cases as a part of different Division Benches ever since he took oath as a judge on June 28, 2017.

Given that he was due to retire from service only on May 31, 2030, the numbers were expected to increase substantially.

Justice Swaminathan had won accolades for his judgments which insulated cartoonists from the charge of criminal defamation for their works on political satire, upheld the legality of a marriage between a cisgender man and a transgender woman professing Hinduism and safeguarded the right of a prisoner to have an unmonitored conversation with his/her spouse.

Landmark verdict

On June 17 this year, he had delivered yet another landmark verdict recognising the right of asylum seekers in the country to apply for Indian citizenship.

The ruling was on a plea by 65 Sri Lankan Tamil refugees who had fled to India in 1983 following the ethnic strife in the island nation and had been residing in a refugee camp at Tiruchi since then.

Nevertheless, appraising himself critically, the judge said, though he had reserved orders in about 75 cases, he was not in a position to deliver orders without the benefit of rehearing the matters.

But then he was not supposed to retain the case bundles after the change in his portfolio and therefore “with a heavy heart,” he released those cases from his board.

“I, with folded hands convey my apologies to the counsel and the litigants concerned for not giving disposal to those cases. Henceforth, I shall dictate all the judgments in the open court. This, I think will avoid the situation that I am facing now. I have introspected and wonder if things could have been a little different and far better.

An honest appraisal

“My conscience says ‘yes.’ I have been impatient, sometimes even rude. I hope to put on better behaviour henceforth. Many of my orders have been too cryptic. I request the Bar to appreciate that since pendency is heavy, I was more bent on disposals and could not afford to write long orders,” the judge admitted in his self-critical appraisal. Hoping to evolve a mechanism to overcome the shortcomings, the judge said he had great expectations from the Bar.

“I believe I can write a good judgment only if your advocacy is good. Bad advocacy will breed only bad judgement,” he added and requested the bar members to offer their suggestions for his better performance and pass them on to his court officer.

The judge also urged the lawyers to contact their clients and get ready with the cases immediately after his roster gets announced by the Chief Justice once in three months.

Asking them not to wait till the cases get listed for hearing and then seek adjournments, he said, the aim was to serve the institution and the cause of justice better.