Selection of Chairman of Auroville Foundation underway, says Centre

VILLUPURAM

19 July 2021 15:49 IST

In the Lok Sabha, replying to an unstarred question from D. Ravikumar of the VCK, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said the process of selection of chairman of the Governing Board of Auroville Foundation, was on

﻿

The Centre on Monday said that the process of selection of a chairman to the Governing Board of the Auroville Foundation was underway.

In the Lok Sabha, replying to an unstarred question from D. Ravikumar of the VCK, on the reason for the delay in appointing a chairman to the Auroville Foundation, Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan said the process of selection of chairman of the Governing Board of Auroville Foundation, was on.

Advertising

Advertising

The amount allocated to Auroville Foundation as the Budget Estimate (BE) for 2020-21 was ₹18.20 crores and the BE for 2021-22 is also ₹18.20 crore. However, the Revised Estimate was ₹4.58 crores in 2020-21

Replying to a question on the reason for reduction in the allocation, Mr. Pradhan said that as informed by the Auroville Foundation, the pandemic had halted most of the projects. Hence, there was no expenditure under the capital head and less expenditure in general, he said.

For the development of Auroville Foundation, the Ministry provides guidance, advice and financial support in terms of grants to meet recurring and non-recurring liabilities.

The financial support from the Ministry along with the income generated by Auroville Foundation is used for meeting the objectives of strengthening the foundation, Mr. Pradhan said.