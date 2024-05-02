ADVERTISEMENT

Selection for admission to sports hostels to be held from May 10

May 02, 2024 11:38 pm | Updated 11:38 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

District-level selection for admission to sports hostels at various places in the State will be held at the District Sports Complex in Villupuram on May 10 and May 11.

According to a press release, the selected students will be admitted to Classes VI to XI at the sports hostel where they will be trained on various sports and games.

Students who have won at district, State and national levels will be given preference. Application for the selection should be done by 5 p.m. on May 8 on www.sdat.tn.gov.in 

