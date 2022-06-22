Select private hospitals to administer free booster doses under CSR: Health Minister

Subramanian stresses the need for inoculation in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases

Subramanian stresses the need for inoculation in view of the increase in COVID-19 cases

Select private hospitals will soon administer booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccines to all age groups free of cost as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility, Health Minister Ma. Subramanian said on Wednesday.

Addressing journalists after taking part at the 27 th graduation ceremony at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College and Hospital, he said the Union government was urged to provide free booster doses to those aged 18-59 as they had been given the first and second doses free of cost.

Currently, those aged above 60 and frontline workers are administered the booster doses free of cost, while private hospitals are permitted to administer them to the 18-59 age group for ₹386 a dose. “A new initiative is being taken to provide free booster doses at selected private hospitals under Corporate Social Responsibility,” he said.

The Minister said 95% of the eligible people in Tamil Nadu had received their first dose and 85% had received their second dose. But 39 lakh people and 1.12 crore people were yet to receive their first and second doses respectively. Stressing the need for vaccination in view of the increase in the cases, special camps would be held on July 10. The State has 86 lakh doses.

Mr. Subramaniam said the case of sale of oocytes from a minor girl in Erode was being investigated and action would be taken based on the report. “To prevent commercialisation of artificial insemination, fertility treatment centres will be established on a trial basis in Chennai and Tiruchi,” he added.

Earlier, the Minister and over 500 college students performed ‘asanas’ at Sona Medical College of Naturopathy and Yoga. He also inspected the Government Primary Health Centre at Sarkar Kollapatti and interacted with patients, staff members and doctors and verified the records.