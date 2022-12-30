HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seismic survey data helps detect petroleum in Assam basin

They used the method to analyse data from seismic surveys and well logs from north Assam region, known for petroleum reserve.

December 30, 2022 11:59 pm | Updated 11:59 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Institute of Technology-Madras researchers have developed a statistical approach to characterise subsurface rock structure and detect petroleum and hydrocarbon reserves.

They used the method to analyse data from seismic surveys and well logs from north Assam region which is known for petroleum reserve. The researches said they were able to accurately get information on the rock type distribution and hydrocarbon saturation zones at a depth of 2.3 km.

Rajesh R. Nair, faculty in petroleum engineering programme in the department of ocean engineering, led the study whose findings were published in The Nature. Researchers M. Nagendra Babu and Venkatesh Ambati co-authored the article.

Mr. Nair said that the challenge to imaging underground structures arise from the low resolution of the seismic images and the difficulty in correlating the data from well log and seismic surveys. His team had developed a method to predict hydrocarbon zones from complex well logs and seismic data.

Related Topics

research / engineering colleges

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.