HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Seigniorage fee for mining minor minerals to be revised once in three years

August 28, 2023 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - CHENNAI

Dennis S. Jesudasan

The seigniorage fee collected over mineral quarrying permits and lease in Tamil Nadu would be revised once in every three years. The Tamil Nadu government has constituted a committee which would recommend to it the revised rates of seigniorage fee, area assessment, dead rent and prospecting fee once in every three years.

An amendment to this effect was recently made to the Tamil Nadu Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1959. The Secretary of the Natural Resources Department is the chairperson of the panel. Secretaries of Industries, Environment, Finance and Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Departments are its members. The Director of Geology and Mining is its Member – Convenor.

The State government also increased the contribution to be made by the quarry owners to the Green Fund, in case the minerals are transported outside Tamil Nadu, to 50% of the seigniorage fee. Earlier, every holder of a prospecting licence or a quarry lease of any mineral shall, in addition to the seigniorage fee, was contributing to the Green Fund 20% percentage of the seigniorage fee.

The Green Fund in every district is for reclamation, restoration and rehabilitation of abandoned mines or quarries and the fund is vested with the respective Reclamation, Restoration and Rehabilitation Committee, of which the District Collector is the chairperson. The government also revised the rate of seigniorage fee, rate of area assessment, dead rent and prospecting fee for granite, which is set to come into force from September 5.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.