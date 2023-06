June 05, 2023 12:47 pm | Updated 12:47 pm IST - CHENNAI

On the occasion of the World Environment Day, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Monday appealed to the people of the State to segregate non-biodegradable plastic waste from their garbage.

In a social media post, Mr. Stalin requested people to take part in the Manjappai (yellow cloth bag) movement, which was launched by the Tamil Nadu government against the uncontrolled, unnecessary use of plastic.