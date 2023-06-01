Seeman’s Twitter account withheld

June 01, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Chennai

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman’s Twitter account was withheld by the social media company after the Government of India reportedly made an official request.

According to a source, close to Mr. Seeman, Twitter said the account had been withheld because it was considered to have violated Information Technology Act, 2000. “We just got a notification from Twitter,” said the source adding it was not clear which of the tweets made by the account were found to have violated the law.

The last tweet by Mr. Seeman criticised the manner in which the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP, Brij Bushan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, were manhandled by the Delhi Police.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.