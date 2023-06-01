ADVERTISEMENT

Seeman’s Twitter account withheld

June 01, 2023 02:25 am | Updated 02:25 am IST - Chennai

The Hindu Bureau

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman’s Twitter account was withheld by the social media company after the Government of India reportedly made an official request.

According to a source, close to Mr. Seeman, Twitter said the account had been withheld because it was considered to have violated Information Technology Act, 2000. “We just got a notification from Twitter,” said the source adding it was not clear which of the tweets made by the account were found to have violated the law.

The last tweet by Mr. Seeman criticised the manner in which the wrestlers protesting against the Wrestling Federation of India chief and BJP MP, Brij Bushan Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment, were manhandled by the Delhi Police.

