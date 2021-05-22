Ban The Family Man 2: Seeman

CHENNAIR

22 May 2021 00:09 IST

‘Web series seeks to intentionally portray the LTTE as terrorists’

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman urged for a ban on the web series The Family Man 2.

“The visuals featured in the trailer of the web series The Family Man 2, which is set for release on Amazon Prime, are shocking. The series seeks to intentionally portray the LTTE as terrorists and Tamils as vicious people,” he alleged.

It was unacceptable to release this web series, which fails to feature the humanitarianism of the LTTE that stood with high morality even when the Sinhala chauvinist regime violated the conventions and rules of war through barbarian attacks, use of cluster bombs, chemical weapons and massacring a large number of Tamils, Thamizhs, he added.

Mr. Seeman also warned that there will be dire consequences if The Family Man 2 web series was released.