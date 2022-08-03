Tamil Nadu

Seeman urges Centre to stop appointing people from North India in banks, post offices in Tamil Nadu

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 03, 2022 17:49 IST
Updated: August 03, 2022 17:50 IST

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday urged the Centre to stop appointing people from the North, who do not speak Tamil, in public sector banks in the State.

In a statement, he urged the Centre to transfer such people and ensure that it was made mandatory for people working in public sectors in the State, including banks and post offices, to know how to write, read and speak Tamil. He also urged the State government to take measures to curb the cultural and political imposition by Northern people.

Advertisement
Advertisement
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
state politics
Read more...