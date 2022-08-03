Seeman urges Centre to stop appointing people from North India in banks, post offices in Tamil Nadu
He calls upon the State govt. to curb cultural and political imposition by Northern people
Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman on Wednesday urged the Centre to stop appointing people from the North, who do not speak Tamil, in public sector banks in the State.
In a statement, he urged the Centre to transfer such people and ensure that it was made mandatory for people working in public sectors in the State, including banks and post offices, to know how to write, read and speak Tamil. He also urged the State government to take measures to curb the cultural and political imposition by Northern people.
