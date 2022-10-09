Seeman to take up retrieval of panchami lands in northern districts

‘Successive governments helmed by Dravidian parties are responsible for the loss’

The Hindu Bureau Chennai
October 09, 2022 22:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Raking up the issue of ownership of panchami lands, which have been lost by Dalits in many parts of Tamil Nadu, Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator Seeman has sought their retrieval.

Mr. Seeman recently claimed that successive governments helmed by Dravidian parties were responsible for the loss of the panchami lands. “Where have the 12 lakh acres given by the British to the Dalits in Madras State gone? Most of the lands were lost during the Dravidian ‘social justice’ governments in the last 55 years. What are the steps taken by the State government to retrieve the lands? How much has been given back to them?” he asked.

He demanded the status of the committees set up by the government to oversee the retrieval of these lands and asked why the Dravidian parties were refusing to speak up about the issue. Explaining why the NTK decided to flag the issue, a source said the party decided to raise issues that have been unresolved for a long time. “The party has decided that it would be better to speak about specific issues instead of focussing on broad ideological issues as we have been doing.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The panchami land protests will start from next month. The party is currently focussing on the Parandur airport issue, where people of the area have launched protests against proposed acquisition of lands. The party chief will visit each district and speak on the issue of panchami lands from next month,” the source said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app