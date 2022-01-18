Seeman slams BJP for ignoring Tamil freedom fighters

In a statement, he said that the BJP did not have any right to reject freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu when it played no significant role in the freedom struggle.

Naam Tamilar Katchi coordinator Seeman on Monday criticised the BJP-led Central government for ‘rejecting’ State’s the tableau for the Republic Day parade, which reportedly consisted of freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu.

In a statement, he said that the BJP did not have any right to reject freedom fighters from Tamil Nadu when it played no significant role in the freedom struggle.

“V.O.C operated an independent ship and inflicted losses to the British Government and fought for freedom… paid for it by receiving two life sentences and experienced severe torture at the hands of his captors. Velu Nachiyar battled the British Government and fought for freedom. By refusing to recognise their contribution, the Centre has insulted Tamils. It cannot be pardoned,” he said.

Mr. Seeman added that if they are ignored on the basis that they are not nationally recognisable, nobody can be featured in the parade apart from father of the nation M.K. Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar.

He also criticised the Centre for refusing to feature West Bengal’s Netaji Subash Chandra Bose and Kerala’s Narayana Guru in the parade.