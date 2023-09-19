Seeman moves Madras High Court to quash a rape case booked against him in 2011

September 19, 2023 11:39 pm | Updated 11:40 pm IST - CHENNAI

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief coordinator S. Seeman, 55, has approached the Madras High court with a plea to quash a rape case registered against him by the Valasaravakkam police in Chennai years ago, on the basis of a complaint lodged by an actress who had acted in one of his movies when he was a film director.

Justice N. Anand Venkatesh is slated to take up the quash petition for admission on Wednesday along with a sub application seeking an interim stay of all further proceedings in the case. The party leader has termed as false all the allegations levelled against him and alleged political motives behind the case.

In the petition, filed through his counsel S. Xavier Felix and S. Shankar, he said, the actress had lodged the complaint way back in 2011 and withdrawn it in 2012 by conceding that she had complained in a hasty manner due to misguidance and insistence of certain elements who posed themselves as her well wishers.

Since the petitioner was at the helm of his political career, he believed that the legal issue which arose out of nowhere had come to a logical conclusion and therefore did not show any interest in initiating legal proceedings against her for having made a false complaint, Mr. Seeman stated in the petition.

However, recently, he was shocked to know that the police had not closed the 2011 First Information Report and had kept it alive for nearly 12 years though the Code of Criminal Procedure (Cr.P.C.) requires the investigaiton in a rape case to be concluded within two months, the petitioner said and grieved over the issue being raked up once again now.

“This court has to necessarily intervene in this issue and see that the investigting agencies do not act as per the whims and fancies of the ruling party. After the change of government, the closed complaint has been revisited without any authority of law only to satisfy the rulers,” he alleged.