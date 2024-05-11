ADVERTISEMENT

Seeman condemns the arrest of YouTube journalist Felix Gerald

Published - May 11, 2024 08:53 pm IST - CHENNAI

It is against the law to arrest the interviewer of the programme in which ‘Savukku’ Shankar made those objectionable statements, he says

The Hindu Bureau

Seeman | Photo Credit: M. VEDHAN

Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) chief Seeman on Saturday asked whether Tamil Nadu was still a democratic State or had it become a fascist one, after Red Pix journalist Felix Gerald was arrested by the Tamil Nadu Police in New Delhi. Mr. Seeman said the case against Mr. Gerald and false cases foisted on `Savukku’ Shankar should be withdrawn immediately.

In a statement, he said the DMK government’s intent to take revenge against Mr. Shankar and Mr. Gerald, who interviewed him, was condemnable. “It is against the law to arrest the interviewer (anchor) of the programme in which Shankar made those objectionable statements. It is unacceptable to arrest the anchor for the comments made by the guest. It is akin to burying freedom of speech and expression of the media.”

While reiterating that Mr. Shankar’s comments about the police were wrong and unacceptable, Mr. Seeman said the YouTube or television channel should not be held responsible.

“Is it not an open threat to those who are critical of the DMK government? Is it running a democratic State or a fascist one? Having allowed proliferation of drugs throughout Tamil Nadu, is it even believable when police says that ganjawas found in ‘Savukku’ Shankar’s vehicle? For someone who kept claiming that he could be arrested at anytime, is it believable that he would be carrying drugs in his own vehicle?” he added.

