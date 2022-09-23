Seeman condemns NIA, ED actions on Popular Front of India, SDPI

‘Actions of Central agencies against PFI and SDPI are retributive in nature’

The Hindu Bureau CHENNAI
September 23, 2022 12:15 IST

Seeman. File | Photo Credit: L. BALACHANDAR

Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman criticised the Centre for using National Investigation Agency (NIA) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) to arrest and conduct searches at the premises belonging to the leaders of Popular Front of India (PFI) and Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) across the country.

Mr. Seeman said the actions of Central agencies against PFI and SDPI are retributive in nature since these organisations are consistently speaking up against religious polarisation in the country.

He condemned the Centre for its actions and said BJP was moving India towards one party rule.

