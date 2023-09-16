HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Seeman calls for rollback of hike in Aavin ghee price

September 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to roll back the hike in the price of Aavin ghee by more than ₹80/litre and demanded that procurement of milk from the State-based milk producers be increased. In a statement, he said the DMK government had been increasing the prices of Aavin milk, ghee and butter continuously since it came to power.

“While the price of Aavin ghee was increased by ₹20 in March 2022, it was further raised by ₹45 per litre in July 2022 and ₹50 in December 2022,” he said. He alleged that Aavin had sold 10,000 tonnes of butter and 25,000 tonnes of milk powder at cheap rates to private companies, while procuring them from companies belonging to north Indian States. 

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.