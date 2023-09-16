Seeman calls for rollback of hike in Aavin ghee price

September 16, 2023 12:59 am | Updated 12:59 am IST

NTK chief coordinator Seeman on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to roll back the hike in the price of Aavin ghee by more than ₹80/litre and demanded that procurement of milk from the State-based milk producers be increased. In a statement, he said the DMK government had been increasing the prices of Aavin milk, ghee and butter continuously since it came to power.

“While the price of Aavin ghee was increased by ₹20 in March 2022, it was further raised by ₹45 per litre in July 2022 and ₹50 in December 2022,” he said. He alleged that Aavin had sold 10,000 tonnes of butter and 25,000 tonnes of milk powder at cheap rates to private companies, while procuring them from companies belonging to north Indian States.