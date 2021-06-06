Stop web series, Seeman urges Amazon

The Family Man 2 seeks to denigrate the Tamils’ struggle in Sri Lanka, says NTK chief

Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman on Sunday urged Amazon Prime Video to stop streaming The Family Man 2, which depicts “Tamil rebels collaborating with Pakistan’s ISI to kill the Indian Prime Minister.” The show stars Manoj Bajpayee, Priya Mani and Samantha Akkineni, who plays a female Tamil rebel. In a letter to the company’s Head of India Originals Aparna Purohit, Head of India Originals, Amazon Prime Video, Mr. Seeman said he was ‘shocked to see the vulgar depiction of Thamizhs in the web series and their valorous Thamizh Eezham freedom struggle has been portrayed cheaply, intending to tarnish Thamizhs’ image’.

He said that the web series reflects the “voice of the Sinhala government, who have completely invaded, dominated, and annihilated the homeland of the Thamizhs, to denigrate the Thamizhs and portray them as terrorists and extremists”.

“It is very clear that this series is taken with the intent to malign the proud Thamizh ethnic race. I am sure that you are aware of the fact that over 2 lakh Thamizhs were killed in the genocide perpetrated by the chauvinistic Sinhala with the help of Indian Union and a few of the world countries, for which Thamizhs across the world are fighting for justice to date,” he said.

He demanded that the web series be stopped from streaming immediately. “The Family Man 2 web series, which misrepresents Thamizhs and distorts the valorous Eezham liberation struggle of Thamizhs. If you fail to do so and ignore and disrespect our emotions, we Thamizhs across the globe may have to lead a massive campaign worldwide to boycott all Amazon services, including Prime Video.”