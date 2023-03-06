Seeman and BJP spreading hate against migrant workers: Alagiri

March 06, 2023 12:06 am | Updated 12:06 am IST - CHENNAI

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Sunday alleged that the BJP-RSS combine and Naam Tamilar Katchi leader Seeman are spreading hate against north Indian migrant workers in the State, the former surreptitiously and the latter openly.

He alleged the BJP and its workers were spreading falsehood that a riot had taken place in Tamil Nadu so as to create an extraordinary situation. Speaking to journalists at Sathyamurthy Bhavan after celebrating the 98th birth anniversary of E.V.K. Sampath, he said, “Workers don’t have caste, language or State. They have their hands and mouth and they work hard for a meal. Ten years ago, Tamil labourers went to Kerala. Now, many Tamils have gone to Singapore and Dubai to work. Isn’t it wrong to plant such venom? They should take action against those who are shooting the arrow.” He was particularly critical of the narrative furthered by Mr. Seeman, consistently ‘othering’ non-Tamil migrants in his speeches over the last 10 years.

A few hours before the press conference, Mr. Alagiri wrote on social media that the AIADMK and the BJP, which were in power in the State and at the Centre during the first COVID-19 lockdown, kept mum on the stranded migrant workers. “Why are they shedding crocodile tears now? The TNCC was the first to announce that it will give ₹1 crore for buying tickets for the migrant workers to reach home. Congress leader Sonia Gandhi told functionaries to ensure the party paid for the travel expenses of migrant workers stranded across India. The BJP government refused the money because of the fear that the Congress would gain a good name,” he said.

He said scores of migrant workers trekked home and many of them died of hunger and exhaustion during their travel. But their travails were ignored by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government. “Now, the BJP is acting as if they had the interests of migrant workers at heart. It will not work in Tamil Nadu. Their propaganda will fail here,” he said.