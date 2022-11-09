Seeking renovation of government school, villagers block road near Vaniyambadi

The dilapidated school with one classroom hasn’t been repaired since it was built in the early 1960s.

Residents and students of Government Primary School in Alasandapuram, a village near Vaniyambadi town , staged a road blockade on Wednesday demanding renovation of the existing school building.

Around 8 a.m., when a bus (Vaniyambadi town - Narayanapuram) reached the village, the residents blocked the Vaniyambadi - Chittoor High Road demanding renovation of the dilapidated school building, which was built more than four decades ago.

After talks with the residents led by Vaniyambadi Tahsildar K. Sampath, revenue officials and Thimmampettai police they dispersed with assurance from the authorities that steps would be taken for renovation of the school including construction of a compound wall and noon meal centre. “We have been appealing to the Collector and the officials of the School Education department to re-build the school as during monsoon, students are scared to attend classes in the dilapidated building,” said S. Venkatesan, a resident.

The school was started in the early 1960s, and currently holds around 70 students, mostly from the village. The lone classroom in the school is in bad shape with most of the plastering on the roof peeling, deep cracks on walls and a sandy floor. At present, a make-shift spot inside the campus acts as a noon meal centre for students in the school.

Revenue officials and police led by Vaniyambadi Tahsilder also organised a peace committee to address the residents grievances. “We told residents that their demands will be conveyed to higher officials including the Collector, who will decide on it,” Mr. Sampath, Tahsildar (Vaniyambadi Taluk), told The Hindu.