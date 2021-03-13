Seeking divine intervention

PUDUKOTTAI

13 March 2021 02:59 IST

All the six AIADMK candidates of Pudukottai district, led by sitting MLA and Health Minister C. Vijayabaskar, came together to visit the famous Sri Muthumariamman temple at Tiruvappur on Thursday night and seek the almighty’s blessings. The AIADMK cadre, who gave a rousing reception to the party nominees, raised slogans in support of their victory. Mr. Vijayabaskar said the party's campaign would focus on the schemes implemented in Pudukottai district during the AIADMK regime.

