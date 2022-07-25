‘Seeking clarification on NEET bill a delaying tactic by Centre’

SPCSS-TN says State government was well within its right to pass the legislation

The State Platform for Common School System-Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has alleged that the clarifications sought by the Union government on the Bill passed by the State government to dispense with the National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test (NEET) was only a delaying tactic.

In a memorandum to the Tamil Nadu government, P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu, general secretary, SPCSS-TN, contended that the Centre was challenging the Constitution’s federal structure by not recommending the Bill for President’s assent.

He said the memorandum, shared with the State government for its consideration, had responses to the clarifications sought by the Union government. To a question on whether the State Legislature was competent to pass such a legislation, he said the subject matter of the Bill fell well within the competence of the State government and not the Centre.

SC judgment

He cited the Supreme Court judgment of May 2016 in the Modern Dental College case, which said, “the State government should be the sole entity to lay down the procedure for admission and fee etc., governing the institutions running in that particular State, except the centrally funded institutions like IIT, NIT etc.”

On whether the Bill affected the ensuring of reforms to improve quality and transparency in education, he said the legislation in no way compromised the quality or transparency as the State already had a robust mechanism in place.

Moreover, the Bill did not prevent NEET from being used for filling management quota seats in private medical institutions.

‘Strengthen sovereignty’

The concern over whether the Bill will impair national unity and sovereignty was also unwarranted.

Arguing the Constitution has provision for the States to make their own law to address the basic and immediate needs of the people living there, he felt President’s assent to the Bill would only strengthen national unity and sovereignty.