Seek review of order on Thenpennai dam: Alagiri

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president K.S. Alagiri on Friday urged the Tamil Nadu government to immediately file a review petition in the Supreme Court in the case relating to Karnataka building a dam across the Thenpennai river.

Mr. Alagiri said the State government should move the Supreme Court against its order refusing to stop Karnataka from building a dam across the river that would lead affect Tamil Nadu’s farmers. The Congress leader questioned how the BJP government at the Centre gave permission to the Karnataka government to construct the dam without taking the permission of the Tamil Nadu government.

He questioned the Tamil Nadu government on the steps taken by it against the Centre’s approval and blamed the government for failing to stop the project when the Centre gave its nod for the project.

All-party meet sought

CPI(M) State secretary K. Balakrishnan expressed shock over the Supreme Court rejecting Tamil Nadu’s plea in a case relating to Karnataka building a dam across the Thenpennai.

In a statement, he said the apex court had observed that Tamil Nadu government had not sent any request to the Centre to form a tribunal to settle the inter-State water dispute, which shows disinterested attitude of the State government.

The State government should immediately call for an all party meeting to discuss the issue, he said.