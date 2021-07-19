Tamil Nadu

‘Seek doses based on 2011 Census data’

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin must meet the Prime Minister and seek vaccines for the State based on at least the 2011 Census data, AIADMK co-ordinator O. Panneerselvam said.

He lauded the Centre for its efforts to procure and distribute vaccines to States. He said based on data as of Sunday morning, Tamil Nadu had vaccinated 1.93 crore people. As per the 2011 Census, its population was 7.21 crore.

He said of the 96 crore vaccines to be procured by the Centre to ensure the vaccination its 18-plus population by the end of this year, Tamil Nadu must get 6,33,343,935 doses. “The State must ensure that the doses are received,” he said.


