ADVERTISEMENT

SEEDS announces scholarships for higher education for students from Class X, XII

Published - May 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SEEEDS (Service to Educate, Enrich, and Empower a Dream Society), an NGO, has announced a scholarship program to assist students from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education.

Students who have completed Class X and XII from a government or aided school, from economically weaker backgrounds are eligible for the scholarship.

Orphans or students with single parent can also apply. Applications can be submitted on or before May 31. Eligible students can apply thorough website www.seeeds.org.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US