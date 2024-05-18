SEEDS announces scholarships for higher education for students from Class X, XII

SEEEDS (Service to Educate, Enrich, and Empower a Dream Society), an NGO, has announced a scholarship program to assist students from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education.

Students who have completed Class X and XII from a government or aided school, from economically weaker backgrounds are eligible for the scholarship.

Orphans or students with single parent can also apply. Applications can be submitted on or before May 31. Eligible students can apply thorough website www.seeeds.org.