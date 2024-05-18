GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SEEDS announces scholarships for higher education for students from Class X, XII

Published - May 18, 2024 08:04 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

SEEEDS (Service to Educate, Enrich, and Empower a Dream Society), an NGO, has announced a scholarship program to assist students from economically weaker sections to pursue higher education.

Students who have completed Class X and XII from a government or aided school, from economically weaker backgrounds are eligible for the scholarship.

Orphans or students with single parent can also apply. Applications can be submitted on or before May 31. Eligible students can apply thorough website www.seeeds.org.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.