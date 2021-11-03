Sedition case against Seeman

SALEM:

03 November 2021 11:39 IST

Ammapettai Police in Salem City registered a case against Naam Tamilar Katchi chief coordinator Seeman under five sections of the Indian Penal Code, including sedition, for hoisting a separate flag for the State during the “Tamil Nadu Day” celebrations on November 1.

Police said his party organised a meeting at a marriage hall in Ammapettai during which Mr Seeman hoisted the flag and also made "many controversial remarks." He also condemned the State government’s decision to celebrate Tamil Nadu Day on July 18, instead of the present November 1.

Ammapettai Village Administrative Officer Raja lodged a complaint, based on which a case under sections 124A (sedition), 143 (unlawful assembly), 153 (a) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, etc and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 505 (1) (c) (with intent to incite, or which is likely to incite, any class or community of persons to commit any offence against any other class or community) of the IPC.

