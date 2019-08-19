Security to be tightened at Devarajaswamy temple

Security will be increased at the Ananthasaras tank at the Sri Devarajaswamy temple in Kancheepuram, where the idol of Athi Varadar was placed in an underwater chamber at 12.30 a.m. on Sunday.

The height of the compound wall around the tank will be increased and more CCTV cameras will be installed in the temple.

“The temple will also have more security personnel around the tank since devotees have a lot of interest to visit the tank. No one will be allowed to enter the tank,” said Kancheepuram District Collector K. Ponniah.

At 11.30 p.m. on Saturday night, the 48th day of the Athi Varadar festival, the wooden idol of Sri Athi Varadar was taken out of the Vasantha Mandapam in a procession to the Ananthasaras tank.

Jubilant send off

Crackers were burst by local residents to celebrate the once in 40-year festival. The idol was lowered into the underground chamber amidst chanting of Vedas.

A neivedhya of milk, ksheeranna and butter and betel leaves, nuts and fruits were offered to the idol and the last aarathi performed by priests. A plaque giving details of the festival was kept at the tank. Similar plaques are found in the tank marking each festival year.

On Sunday morning, the sanctum sanctorum of Sri Devarajaswamy was opened for the public after a long gap.

Access had been restricted due to huge crowds thronging the temple for the Athi Varadar Vaibhavam.