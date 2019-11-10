Security tightened at places of worship across Vellore district

Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Pernambut and Melvisharam in Vellore disctrict were under tight security since Saturday morning.

In these areas, over 2,500 police personnel were deployed at sensitive areas, public places and places of religious importance. Armed personnel from the CRPF and the RAF were also present.

There was security cover at the Vellore Fort, Sri Jalagandeswarar temple and some big mosques in Vellore, Arcot, Ambur, Vaniyambadi, Pernambut, and Walajahpet.

Passenger bags and parcels received at railway stations in Ambur, Jolarpet, Katpadi and Arakkonam were screened.

Superintendent of Police Praveshkumar visited sensitive spots in Ambur town and Vaniyambadi to oversee the arrangements.

In Tiruvannamalai, security was beefed up in Sri Arunachaleswarar temple, main bus stand, railway station and vegetable and flower market. More than 1,600 personnel, headed by Superintendent of Police M.R. Sibi Chakravarthi, were deployed to prevent any untoward incident.

The police were stationed at entry and exit points of all towns in the district. Superintendent of Police (EOW) P. Vijayakumar oversaw the arrangements in Vandavasi.