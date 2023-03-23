HamberMenu
Security tightened at Arunachaleswarar temple after youth vandalises offices

Armed police personnel have been deployed at the entrances. CCTV cameras have been used for surveillance

March 23, 2023 07:11 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUVANNAMALAI

The Hindu Bureau
An armed policeman deployed at one of the entrances of the Arunachaleswarar temple on Thursday. 

An armed policeman deployed at one of the entrances of the Arunachaleswarar temple on Thursday.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Security was tightened on Thursday and armed police personnel were deployed at all the four entrances of the Arunachaleswarar temple in Tiruvannamalai after a 22-year-old man, in an inebriated state, ransacked the offices of the Joint Commissioner (JC) and the Executive Officer (EO) inside the temple on Wednesday.

Police said P. Appu, 22, a resident of RT Nagar in Bengaluru, entered the temple through one of its rear gates around 12.30 p.m. on Wednesday with a knife. He barged into the offices of the JC and the EO, vandalised the rooms and threatened the staff in the offices before being overpowered by the police, the staff and devotees. The incident created panic among the people. “We have increased security in the temple. Armed police personnel have been deployed at key spots,” said Tiruvannamalai SP K. Karthikeyan.

Appu was taken to the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruvannamalai town for medical tests. He is being treated there as he had broken his leg. He had reportedly quarrelled with his accomplice, also from Bengaluru, before he entered the temple and ransacked the properties. Based on a complaint filed by N. Ellumalai, Assistant Security Officer of the temple, the Tiruvannamalai Town police have registered a case.

Around 150 CCTV cameras are being used to monitor the temple, the police said.

