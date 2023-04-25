Security stepped up in Villupuram ahead of T.N. CM Stalin’s visit on April 26

April 25, 2023 01:45 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - VILLUPURAM

The Villupuram district police have made elaborate security arrangements for the two-day visit of Chief Minister M.K. Stalin to the district, beginning on Wednesday, April 26. Over 1,500 police personnel will be deployed for bandobust in Villupuram.

Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG), Kancheepuram Range, P. Pakalavan and Superintendent of Police N. Shreenatha are overseeing the security arrangements.

According to official sources, the Chief Minister will arrive at Villupuram at around 4 p.m. on Wednesday. He is scheduled to meet representatives of farmers’ associations and traders, before reviewing the law and order situation with police officers of Cuddalore, Villupuram and Kallakurichi districts.

ADVERTISEMENT

After an overnight stay in Villupuram, Mr. Stalin will conduct review meeting with officials on implementation of government schemes on Thursday. The Collectorate has also been given a facelift ahead of the CM’s visit, with a fresh coat of paint. The roads in the Master Plan complex have been re-laid as well.

Minister for Higher Education K. Ponmudy, accompanied by Collector C. Palani, on Tuesday, reviewed the security arrangements at the Collectorate.