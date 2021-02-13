Security stepped up in Chennai ahead of PM’s visit

Gearing up: Personnel deployed at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium ahead of Modi’s visit.

6,000 personnel to be deployed in 4-layer arrangement

The police are making elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to take part in a public programme on Sunday.

“We have made all necessary security arrangements for the rally. We are going to put in place a four-layer security set-up and deploy 6,000 police personnel from the city police and its special units. Adequate security arrangements will be made to protect the helipad, dais, public space and its surrounding areas,” a senior police officer said.

PM’s schedule

Mr. Modi will fly to Chennai in a special aircraft on Sunday morning and land at the airport at 10.40 a.m. At 11 a.m., he will take a special helicopter to INS Adyar. From there, he will take the road to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 11.15 a.m.

At the stadium, he will take part in the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies of various projects.

Police sources said about 15 minutes were reserved for meeting BJP functionaries and other political leaders at the stadium. The Prime Minister will then reach the airport around 1.30 p.m.