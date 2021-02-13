Security stepped up in Chennai ahead of PM’s visit

The police are making elaborate security arrangements ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city to take part in a public programme on Sunday.
“We have made all necessary security arrangements for the rally. We are going to put in place a four-layer security set-up and deploy 6,000 police personnel from the city police and its special units. Adequate security arrangements will be made to protect the helipad, dais, public space and its surrounding areas,” a senior police officer said.
PM’s schedule
Mr. Modi will fly to Chennai in a special aircraft on Sunday morning and land at the airport at 10.40 a.m. At 11 a.m., he will take a special helicopter to INS Adyar. From there, he will take the road to reach the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium at 11.15 a.m.
At the stadium, he will take part in the inauguration and foundation stone-laying ceremonies of various projects.
Police sources said about 15 minutes were reserved for meeting BJP functionaries and other political leaders at the stadium. The Prime Minister will then reach the airport around 1.30 p.m.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath