Security stepped up for I-Day

Intense checking was carried out on the Vellore Fort premises for the second day on Wednesday as part of the Independence Day security.

Security was strengthened with the police personnel frisking the visitors at major entry points to the fort, government offices and at the Sri Jalagandeswarar Temple inside Fort.

Collector A. Shanmuga Sundram is expected to hoist the national tricolour on the rampart and garland Mahatma Gandhi’s statue located at the entrance of the Fort.

Dog Squad and Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) carried out a joint storming operation on Wednesday in the ramparts and walkways leading to the fort. Traders who were hitherto blocking the walkway were not allowed to carry out their regular business. The eight-year-old Lucy was busy running from one end of the fort to the other sniffing anything suspicious. Fortunately, it could not find any abnormality during its tireless checking schedule.

A senior police official with Vellore district said that it was a regular exercise to ensure that the security arrangements were foolproof and participants at the Independence Day fete feel safe.

“All the visitors are being frisked at the entry and exit points around the temple and no one was allowed to loiter inside the temple premises to avoid any untoward incident,” said an officer.